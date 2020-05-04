GB Nagar reports first Covid-19 death as man from Ghaziabad dies due to coronavirus disease

A 47-year-old man from Ghaziabad, who was undergoing treatment at the Felix Hospital in Sector 137, died due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday. Officials have said that the man was from the Khoda Colony of Ghaziabad. His death will be counted in Ghaziabad’s records, informed Gautam Buddh Nagar health officials.

According to the officials, the man was undergoing treatment for respiratory problems and died around 12.35am on Monday. He had first gone to another hospital in Noida from where he was referred to Felix Hospital on April 2.

“A patient from Khoda village, Ghaziabad, was referred from ESI Hospital in Noida in an emergency condition at around 10pm on April 2. He was admitted to the isolation ward of Felix Hospital. His condition turned serious and, as such, he had to be put on ventilator. An RT-PCR test for Covid-19 was performed and it came positive on April 3. He died at 12:35 am on Monday due to a cardio-respiratory failure. The chief medical officer (CMO) of G B Nagar, along with his team, visited the hospital and inspected the facility. He advised quarantining the health care workers and isolating some floors. All the instructions were followed,” said Dr DK Gupta, Chairman, Felix Hospital.

“The now deceased Covid-19 patient had first gone to the ESIC Model Hospital in Noida, from where he was referred to the Felix Hospital on Saturday. He was put on ventilator by Sunday morning. His Covid-19 test was conducted by the hospital authorities as per the protocol on Saturday itself,” said Dr Deepak Ohri, CMO

“On late Sunday night, the hospital received his Covid-19 report, which showed him positive for the infection. His test was conducted at a private lab. We were informed by the Felix Hospital authorities on late Sunday night, after which we immediately rushed to the spot,” added Dr Ohri.

The man had his son and another relative with him, who refused to take the body as he was Covid-19 positive. The CMO and the police officials performed the last rites of the man during the wee hours of Monday at a crematorium in Noida.

“The dead man’s son and other relative had refused to take the body so we performed his last rites as per the protocol for dead Covid-19 patients,” said Dr Ohri.

Ohri informed the CMO of Ghaziabad during the wee hours of Monday about the incident. “We informed the Ghaziabad CMO immediately. The man is from the densely populated Khoda area of Ghaziabad. We informed the Ghaziabad authorities so that they can quarantine all those from Khoda and other areas who had come in contact with the person,” said Ohri.

The health department of GB Nagar is now putting all the medical and paramedical staff at the Felix Hospital under quarantine. “We are in the process of tracing the contacts of the dead person. All the persons from the hospital who came in contact with the patient have been quarantined. We have tested other regular patients in the hospital, who were in the vicinity of the dead patient and they were all found to be negative for the infection,” added Dr Ohri.

The health officials informed that the doctor who was treating the dead Covid-19 patient was wearing PPE while dealing with him. “The patient was kept in an isolation ward as his reports were pending. The doctor who was in direct contact with the patient was wearing PPE while treating him,” said Dr Ohri.

District administration is investigating the matter to see if the private hospital was at fault or not. “Our investigation is currently underway and further action will be taken once all the procedure is over,” informed the CMO.