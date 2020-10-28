Ghaziabad: 10-year-old girl gang-raped by two minors

Ghaziabad: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on Tuesday night by two minor boys of her neighbourhood in a locality under the Bhojpur police station area near Modinagar. The police said that the two boys, aged 13 years and 16 years, were caught red-handed by locals and handed over to the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30pm when the victim was returning from her aunt’s house which is located barely 100 metres from her house.

On the basis of a complaint by the girl’s family, the police have registered an FIR under Section 376d (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“While she was returning around 8.30pm, two boys of her neighbourhood accosted her and took her to a nearby vacant house and gang-raped her. During the incident, the girl shouted for help and locals arrived. They nabbed the two boys and handed over to the police. We have received a police complaint in this regard and registered an FIR,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

The police said that the boys were known to the girl’s family. “The two were taken in custody on the same night. The girl was sent for medical examination while her statements will also be recorded before a magistrate,” Jadaun added.

In the FIR, the girl’s father said that the two suspects gagged his daughter’s mouth while she was returning from her aunt’s house and took her to a room in a vacant house nearby. When locals arrived for help, the boys were in semi-naked condition while the girl was crying for help, said the FIR.

In his police complaint, the girl’s father also gave the names of the two suspects. The police said that the room where the incident took place was adjacent to the girl’s house.