Ghaziabad: 23-year-old woman sustains severe burn injuries in acid attack

Ghaziabad: A 23-year-old woman from a locality in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar sustained severe burn injuries when her brother-in-law allegedly threw acid on her at her house early morning before fleeing. The suspect, 30-year-old Sirajuddin (single name) was arrested late Saturday. Police said the incident took place around 3.30am on Saturday, when the victim was sleeping in her house, along with her mother and four siblings.

“I was sleeping along with my five children when an unidentified person jumped the main gate of our house and threw some inflammable substance over my daughter,” her mother alleged in the police complaint.

According to local sources, the woman also suffered facial burns and her clothes also got burnt during the incident. They said the victim’s mother then called locals who informed the police and the victim was later rushed to hospital in Ghaziabad city.

The police, on the basis of the police complaint, registered an FIR against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 326a (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc).

“The victim sustained about 15% burn injuries and was rushed to MMG Hospital. From there, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, from where she was referred back to Ghaziabad. Her condition is stable but she is under medical supervision,” said Iraj Raja, SP (rural).

“The suspect is the husband of the victim’s elder sister and he developed relations with the victim. In the meantime, she became friends with a man from Meerut and Sirajuddin got furious. He tried to pressurise her,” said the SP. Officers said the suspect drives pickup vans and procured acid from Delhi. His name cropped up when police questioned the family at length.

“It was easy for him as he knew that the door of the room had issues and the family kept it unbolted during night. So, he entered easily and gave way to the act and fled to his house in Meerut,” he, added.