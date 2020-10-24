Ghaziabad: After ‘mass conversion’ row, admin sets up camp to address residents’ grievances

Ghaziabad: Following the “mass conversion” row, the district administration on Friday set up a camp at the Valmiki Basti in Ghaziabad’s Karhera to address residents’ grievances and to offer opportunities.

The residents, however, opposed the camp, alleging that people from nearby areas took advantage and submitted applications. Following this, district officials said they formed a six-member committee, comprising locals as well as a councillor, tasked to submit names of people who wish to apply for different government schemes.

The residents had claimed that on October 14, at least 236 Dalit residents of the Valmiki Basti had converted to Buddhism to protest the gang-rape and murder of the 19-year-old girl from Hathras, which had gained national attention. They had also raised local issues.

After discussions with district officials, the administration had set up a camp in the locality for residents to apply for ration cards, pension schemes and even loans and jobs.

“At least six people came to apply for ration-cards, four for housing and one applied for pension. However, locals protested, saying that people from nearby colonies had arrived instead to apply. They said that they will prepare a list and submit names of residents who wish to apply. So, we formed a six-member team comprising locals and a local councillor for submission of names,” said DP Singh, sub divisional magistrate (SDM).

However, no names came through till Saturday afternoon, said officials.

“Besides, agencies were directed to install a hand pump, repair water pipelines and take up other minor works, which residents had put forward. We also assured that those who apply will get loans under the PM Mudra Yojna to start work, and some of them will also be sent to the municipal corporation for contractual jobs,” the SDM added.

Pawan Valmiki, a resident of Valmiki Basti, who had claimed that he had converted to Buddhism and was instrumental in organising the said conversion event on October 14, did not respond to repeated calls over the issue. An HT team visited his house also for his comments over the issue but he preferred not to respond.

On October 22, however, Pawan had told HT that some politicians who were “politicising” the issue of conversion and levying baseless allegations over the residents of Valmiki Basti.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Saturday also did not respond to calls for his comments over the issue.

The alleged conversion had come to light on October 21 and a day later, Montu Chandel Valmiki, a local resident of the nearby Pappu Colony, had given a police complaint in relation to the matter. Based on this complaint, the Ghaziabad police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons under IPC sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 505 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill, etc).

“Regarding the conversion, the related certificates mention no names, date, addresses or serial numbers and anyone’s name can be written on them. It seems that it is a criminal conspiracy intended to promote violence and hatred..,” the complainant alleged in the FIR.

The district administration had also claimed that no conversion took place, a claim which the locals said was not true. A report of an inquiry conducted by an additional district magistrate also stated similar findings as given by the complainant in his police complaint.