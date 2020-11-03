Ghaziabad: Armed bikers loot ₹1.3 lakh from collection agent

Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old cash collection agent was allegedly robbed of ₹1.3 lakh by two bike-borne armed men near Sector 7, Raj Nagar, on Monday morning.

The incident took place around 10.30am when the victim, identified as Prashant Bhargava, completed several of his collections and was travelling on a motorcycle on railway road near Raj Nagar which has less movement of commuters, the police said, adding that an FIR was registered in the case at Kavi Nagar police station.

Bhargava said that he had collected cash from several locations like Ghookhna, Sihani and Islam Nagar, among others, and went to the market at Sector 7 in Raj Nagar.

“While coming from the market near the railway road in Raj Nagar, two men on a bike tried to snatch my bag after cornering me. The incident took place at a secluded spot and there were no commuters around. I resisted their attempt, but soon one of them snatched keys of my bike and the other pulled out a gun and pointed it towards me,” he said.

“Once I saw the gun, I decided not to resist as they could have opened fire. In total, they took away ₹1.3 lakh in cash which was in the bag and also took away the keys of my bike,” Bhargava added. He said that he left his house at Golf Links high-rise around 9am and went to the market for cash collection and deposit.

The police said that they have formed teams to track the suspects and also scanning CCTV cameras to get clues about the incident. “We have registered an FIR under IPC section 392 (robbery). Teams are investigating the case. The victim has given a complaint and mentioned that about ₹1.3 lakh was taken away,” said Nagendra Chaubey, SHO of Kavi Nagar police station.