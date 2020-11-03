Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Ghaziabad: Armed bikers loot ₹1.3 lakh from collection agent

Ghaziabad: Armed bikers loot ₹1.3 lakh from collection agent

Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old cash collection agent was allegedly robbed of ₹1.3 lakh by two bike-borne armed men near Sector 7, Raj Nagar, on Monday morning. The incident took place...

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old cash collection agent was allegedly robbed of ₹1.3 lakh by two bike-borne armed men near Sector 7, Raj Nagar, on Monday morning.

The incident took place around 10.30am when the victim, identified as Prashant Bhargava, completed several of his collections and was travelling on a motorcycle on railway road near Raj Nagar which has less movement of commuters, the police said, adding that an FIR was registered in the case at Kavi Nagar police station.

Bhargava said that he had collected cash from several locations like Ghookhna, Sihani and Islam Nagar, among others, and went to the market at Sector 7 in Raj Nagar.

“While coming from the market near the railway road in Raj Nagar, two men on a bike tried to snatch my bag after cornering me. The incident took place at a secluded spot and there were no commuters around. I resisted their attempt, but soon one of them snatched keys of my bike and the other pulled out a gun and pointed it towards me,” he said.

“Once I saw the gun, I decided not to resist as they could have opened fire. In total, they took away ₹1.3 lakh in cash which was in the bag and also took away the keys of my bike,” Bhargava added. He said that he left his house at Golf Links high-rise around 9am and went to the market for cash collection and deposit.

The police said that they have formed teams to track the suspects and also scanning CCTV cameras to get clues about the incident. “We have registered an FIR under IPC section 392 (robbery). Teams are investigating the case. The victim has given a complaint and mentioned that about ₹1.3 lakh was taken away,” said Nagendra Chaubey, SHO of Kavi Nagar police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
Nov 03, 2020 00:03 IST
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Nov 02, 2020 21:02 IST
Winter chill is here: Delhi records 10.8 degrees Celsius
Nov 03, 2020 01:12 IST
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
Nov 02, 2020 23:26 IST

latest news

Punjab: Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Sandhu’s murder cracked, 8 held
Nov 03, 2020 01:10 IST
Preview: Warner’s Sunrisers need a win to make the play-offs
Nov 03, 2020 00:47 IST
Man booked for raping 13-yr-old step-daughter in SBS Nagar
Nov 03, 2020 00:40 IST
‘Dogs have owners. Cats have staff,’ says apt caption of this funny clip
Nov 03, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.