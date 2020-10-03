Ghaziabad-based fashion designer survives abduction bid

A 28-year-old fashion designer escaped an abduction bid near her highrise in Indirapuram on Thursday night. The suspects allegedly tried to inject sedatives into her when she was boarding her vehicle. She fought off her attackers who had inflicted injuries on her while they tried to sedate her. Police said the matter is pending investigation.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Indirapuram police registered an FIR under Indian penal code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354a (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 366/511 (kidnapping attempt) at Indirapuram police station.

The woman’s father said they had gone to a nearby market on Thursday night. While exiting the market, the woman offered to fetch the vehicle. “As soon as she opened the vehicle door, a man pushed her into to the front co-driver’s seat, while another held her neck from the back seat,” said the father, a senior health department officer with the UP government. “While trying to overpower her, one was telling the other to inject the sedative they had brought along with them. They repeatedly tried to inject the sedative to her body but she resisted. She suffered eight to 10 injuries on her thigh, but she continued to fight.”

“The man in the driver’s seat turned on the ignition in an attempt to drive away, but my daughter grabbed the keys. She foiled his attempt at least three times. A man from the highrise who was passing by, head the commotion and alerted the guards. Seeing people approaching, the two men fled the spot,” he said.

According to the family’s statement, one suspect could have been around 20-years-old while the other could have been between 25 to 30 years.

“They were not wearing masks and she may be able to identify the one who sat in the driver’s seat. The car also had cameras inside, which we gave to the police,” the woman’s father said.

The family said they had no grudge with anyone and couldn’t say what the motive could be. The woman, according to her father, was rushed to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

According to police, the car camera caught a man fleeing, but the image was not clear.

“Our teams are working on the case and also trying to scan nearby CCTVs to get clues on the two men,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city), Ghaziabad.

Police officers said they are investigating the case from all angles.