Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Ghaziabad man arrested for assaulting traffic cop in Noida

Ghaziabad man arrested for assaulting traffic cop in Noida

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable in Chijarsi village in Noida on Thursday evening. The suspect was identified as Pramod, a resident of...

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable in Chijarsi village in Noida on Thursday evening.

The suspect was identified as Pramod, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad.

Jitendra Deekhit, SHO Phase III police station, said, “Traffic constable Pradeep Verma was talking to autorickshaw drivers and checking their vehicles’ documents at around 8pm in the village when a man named Promod and another person arrived and started making a video of the policeman on his mobile phone.”

When Verma enquired as to why he was doing so, Pramod allegedly assaulted him. “Pramod manhandled the policeman, tore his uniform and also assaulted him. When they were informed, police personnel from Phase III arrived and apprehended the suspect, while the other man managed to escapes,” he said.

Other people in the area also captured the incident on their phone and circulated the video on social media.

A case against the suspect was registered under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code. “The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search to arrest the absconding person,” Deekhit said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 14, 2020 00:29 IST
India hits Pak targets after shelling at LOC
Nov 14, 2020 01:14 IST
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Nov 13, 2020 22:48 IST
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Nov 13, 2020 22:55 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Cracker sales go up a day before Diwali
Nov 14, 2020 01:29 IST
Ludhiana advocate helps slum kids dispel the darkness of digital illiteracy
Nov 14, 2020 01:24 IST
Foreigner caught with 80gm heroin in Karnal
Nov 14, 2020 01:23 IST
This couple’s engagement photo has a ‘catty’ surprise. Check it out
Nov 14, 2020 01:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.