Ghaziabad municipal corporation proposes 17 entry gates to city

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has proposed to install at least 17 entry gates at as many intra-city, inter-district and inter-state border locations in the city. Officials said that the move is aimed at demarcating the areas under the corporation jurisdiction.

As part of the project, the corporation has proposed 17 gates with intra-city borders with other local bodies, with districts like Gautam Budh Nagar and also with nearby states like Delhi. According to the officials, 10 of these will come up in Vasundhara zone, three in Kavi Nagar zone and two each in Mohan Nagar and Vijay Nagar zones.

“The idea is to clearly demarcate the boundaries of the corporation wherever they start or end. The commuters should know the jurisdiction they travel in or out. The gates will be beautified to give a new look to the city limits as well. We have started the process and there could be more of such gates which we will include further,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

“It is likely that the work will start soon and well before the next Swachh Survekshan that starts in January,” he added.

By the end of December, the work for the Delhi-Meerut Expressway is also likely to get complete and proper connectivity between major city roads to the expressway will also be given.

“The proposal for the gates will have to be taken up before the executive committee and then taken to the corporation board for final approval. In my opinion, the gates if they come up at the inter-district borders will be more helpful for commuters who are coming to Ghaziabad district,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councillor from Raj Nagar.

“But, if the officials are trying to put them up inside the city, it will prove cumbersome as the city areas are already congested and will not be viable,” Tyagi said.

The officials have proposed eight such gates at boundary with GB Nagar district while five have been proposed to come up at Ghaziabad borders with Delhi.

Residents said that the entry gates will give a new look to the city. “Such gates will give the city a new look, besides clearly demarcating the boundaries. It will also be helpful for commuters to have knowledge of the jurisdiction they are entering. We already have three old gates in heart of the city. They must be preserved,” said Vikrant Sharma, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension and a lawyer.

The three old gates which mark the walled city in Ghaziabad are Jawahar Gate at Ghanta Ghar, Dasna Gate and Delhi Gate. The corporation officials said that the gates are maintained by the Ghaziabad development authority which takes up their repairs, lighting, etc.