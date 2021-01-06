Ghaziabad municipal corporation takes up ITMS project for Rs 47 crore

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation will implement the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) that the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) had abandoned in 2020 citing doubts over the firm that won the contract.

This time, corporation officials said they have decided to go ahead alone and will start the project afresh. They said that they have prepared its detailed project report (DPR), and is expected to cost around ₹47 crore, a steep downgrade from the earlier project’s ₹77-crore budget.

The ITMS involves installation of a city-wide traffic management infrastructure which will help detect traffic violations, regulation of traffic signals besides providing a surveillance system at different traffic intersections. It also involves installation of high-tech red-light detection systems, speed violation systems and even incident detection system which will be helpful in case of accidents.

“The GDA had initially planned the ITMS and we were a partner to the project. Since the authority has disowned the project, the corporation will now develop it on its own with the funds from the state smart-city mission scheme,” said M S Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner. “The DPR will now be sent to the state government for approval in a couple of days. Once approved, we will begin the process of issuing a tender for the project and the work will likely be completed within a year of that.”

The firm that had won the contract for the previous project will not be allowed to participate in the new one, said Tanwar.

In September, 2019 the UP state cabinet rolled out a list of seven cities, which included Ghaziabad, whose municipal corporations would get ₹50 crore each year for five years to develop smart cities.