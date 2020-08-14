Sections
Home / Noida / Ghaziabad Police files charge sheet in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case

Ghaziabad Police files charge sheet in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case

Journalist Vikram Joshi, 35, was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on July 20. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 11:41 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ghaziabad

The incident occurred days after Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating some men were harassing his niece. (File Photo)

A charge sheet has been filed by the police in connection with journalist Vikram Joshi murder case in which 10 people have been booked, said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghaziabad on Friday.

“On July 20, Vikram Joshi was shot and later he succumbed to his injuries. 9 accused were arrested within 24 hours. Tenth accused Aakash Bihari was arrested on August 5. The process of filing a charge sheet in the Vikram Joshi case has been completed in a time period of three weeks,” Naithani told ANI.

“All evidence has been collected. All accused have been booked under several sections including the Gagangster Act,” he said.

Journalist Vikram Joshi, 35, was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on July 20. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later.



The incident occurred days after Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating some men were harassing his niece.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey had said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 10 lakh economic assistance for Joshi’s family.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ECB announce dates for England vs Australia limited-overs series
Aug 14, 2020 11:58 IST
Sushant’s sister’s video asking team about money out, Amitabh plants a tree
Aug 14, 2020 11:56 IST
Barriers rise for Black women at workplace amid pandemic: Sheryl Sandberg
Aug 14, 2020 11:53 IST
CBSE class 12th Optional Exam: Application process begins, here’s how private and regular students can apply
Aug 14, 2020 11:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.