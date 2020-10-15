Sections
Home / Noida / Ghaziabad Police launches ‘Operation Awara’; 238 ‘vagabonds’ held

Ghaziabad Police launches ‘Operation Awara’; 238 ‘vagabonds’ held

A special checking drive has also been launched near banks, jewellery shops, and liquor vends under the operation.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:35 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad Police launches “Operation Awara” to fight crimes like chain-snatching and mobile theft (File Photo)

To put a curb on crimes like chain-snatching and mobile phone theft, the Ghaziabad Police has launched “Operation Awara”, under which suspicious “vagabonds” are being arrested, an official said on Thursday.

Police have nabbed 238 suspects so far under section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and other relevant sections of the law, he said.

A special checking drive has also been launched near banks, jewellery shops, and liquor vends under “Operation Awara”.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that anti-social elements consuming liquor on roads or near the liquor shops would also be arrested.

The senior superintendent of police further said tenant verification has been started in the colonies, and legal action will be taken if any house owner is found renting a place without knowing the background of the tenants.

