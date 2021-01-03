Ghaziabad roof collapse: Work of shelter remained pending despite completion time of 60 days, victim families demand strict action

:

Families of the victims of a roof collapse in Muradnagar in Ghaziabad district have demanded stern action against the contractor, alleging that there were lapses in the construction, leading to the incident that left at least 24 dead.

“The incident was likely due to the poor quality of construction, because the entire roof came down in one go,” said Udham Singh, one of the survivors.

Like him, other families also demanded strict action.

“I lost my father, who was a daily wage worker and the only earning member in the family. The incident was a result of shoddy construction and should be investigated. We demand strict action against the contractor and officials,” said Pawan Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a video statement on Sunday said he has directed the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to take up relief and rescue work and ensure the injured are given the best treatment.

“A report has been sought in connection with the incident. I have even told district officials to send a report to the state administration so that the causes of the incident come to light and accountability can be fixed,” Adityanath added.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey confirmed that there were 24 deaths in the incident.

The Ghaziabad police on late Sunday night registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damages) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant etc) of IPC.

“The FIR names the contractor, executive officer of Muradnagar Nagar Palika, a junior engineer, a supervisor and several other unidentified officials and persons,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

Officials of the Muradnagar Nagar Palika, who asked not to be named, said the construction cost around ₹55 lakh, the contract for which was awarded to one Ajay Tyagi. Of this amount, around ₹40 lakh has been paid so far.

Tyagi could not be reached despite repeated attempts to reach him.

The officials added that the work order was issued on February 4 last year. The work order mentioned that work was to be completed within 60 days, but was put on hold due to the nationwide lockdown.

“Construction of the shed and quality control checks were pending. The quality checks were to be taken up by the appropriate agency. The tender was awarded after due procedure and the contractor is based in the city,” the official added.