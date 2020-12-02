Ghaziabad’s 65% case load concentrated in nine residential segments, Indirapuram tops the list for third consecutive month

Ghaziabad: Although Ghaziabad as a whole witnessed only a minor spike in Covid-19 cases in November, certain residential areas such as Indirapuram and Carte suffered a sharper increase.

According to the records of the health department, the two localities had the highest case load in the district at 2,827 (Indirapuram) and 2,527 (Carte). In October, Indirapuram had 2,131cases and Carte had 1,960 cases.

Nine residential segments in Ghaziabad had aggregate individual cases over 1000 cases each and together accounting for 65% of the total 23,114 cases (till November 30) in the district.

Both Indirapuram and Carte have been figuring on the top-2 most infected spots since September.

Dr. Ashish Agarwal, president of the Indian Medical Association-Ghaziabad said that a different strategy was required in these segments. According to official records, daily testing in the district was around 4000 tests per day in November when compared to 4065 in October and about 3928 in September.

“Against the present testing of about 4,000 per day in the district, the health department needs to increase testing to about 10,000. This will require lot of staff and there will be initial surge in cases. But overall, cases will be contained. Further, more testing camps are needed to be put up in such areas and effective surveillance is also needed,” said Dr. Agarwal.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that the testing and surveillance has been beefed up in high-risk areas.

“We are doing aggressive testing and soon focussed testing will also start in these areas besides enhanced surveillance. Further, contact tracing and regular monitoring is being taken up on daily basis,” he said.

According to a senior officer from the district health department, increased testing is limited by the availability of equipment.

“The state government had said that 40% of our tests must be through RT-PCR and the rest could be rapid antigen testing,” said the officer. “At present we are conducting about 2500 antigen tests and 1500 RT-PCR tests. Testing teams have increased their efficiency but the major issue is the availability of rapid antigen kits and the viral transport media kits for transporting RT-PCR samples. We need more of these to test more.”

UP’s additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, said that from December 4 to December 10 another round of focussed testing -- where certain groups of people who come in contact with many people are tested-- and surveillance in the state.

“This will be done in areas with high cases are mapped by respective districts. It is aimed to filter people with symptoms and also those who came in contact with positive cases. This will immensely help us in breaking the chain of infection,” he said.