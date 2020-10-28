Ghaziabad: Sahibabad underpass, Dasna flyover temporarily shut

Ghaziabad: Commuters in Ghaziabad city will have to travel more now due to the closure of two major road stretches – an underpass near the Sahibabad railway station and the Dasna flyover which connect city commuters to the National Highway 9. The traffic department said that commuters will now have to take alternate routes.

The officials of the municipal corporation said that they have, on recommendation of the traffic police, shut the Sahibabad underpass due to repair works being undertaken at the Saur Urja Marg in Sahibabad Site IV industrial area. The underpass caters to a large number of motorists from Lajpat Nagar, Shalimar Garden, Rajendra Nagar, etc., to the Vasundhara intersection, from where they move to Delhi, Noida or NH 9.

“The underpass will be closed for about 28 days as we are constructing a cement-concrete road over a stretch of 500 metres. Since it is a low-lying area, water gets collected here which often results in damage. The road will be dry in a period of about 28 days,” said Deshraj Singh, executive engineer from the corporation.

Due to closure of the underpass, drivers will now have to use the Mohan Nagar intersection to get to the Vasundhara crossing, which would mean an extra travel of five to seven kilometres.

The second site which has been shut down is the Dasna flyover, which also caters to large number of vehicles travelling from the city to NH-9 near Dasna.

“We have shut down the flyover till October 30 as we are placing segments over the pillars, which cross the elevated section of the flyover. The work will be completed by October 30 and the flyover will open the next day. However, we have decided that the work will be taken up during the day and the flyover can remain open during night,” said Mudit Garg, project director of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The segments are being placed as part of the Phase 4 of the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) project. Phase 4 is scheduled to be completed by the end of December. The Phase 4 will be connected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Due to the shut down, from 8am to 6pm, commuters will have to use an alternate route, via the Diamond flyover, to move to NH 9. This will increase travel by about 10-12 kilometres.

“The NHAI has sought permission for three days as they have launched major works for the DME project. The Dasna flyover will remain open in the night. For the Sahibabad underpass, we have asked the civic agency to complete the works in phases of five days. Otherwise, it will create a lot of traffic movement at Mohan Nagar close to Diwali,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).