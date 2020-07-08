GIMS to soon have paid private room facility for Covid-19 patients

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida will soon provide paid air-conditioned rooms to Covid-19 patients, hospital officials said.

Officials said they have prepared 35 rooms, which will be soon offered to patients either on a single occupancy or as shared occupancy basis for a price. The cost of these rooms, according to officials, will be ₹3,000 a day for single room and ₹2,000 for double occupancy. Each room will have air-conditioners and private washrooms.

“We will soon offer private rooms to Covid-19 patients with some extra amenities such as ACs and private bathrooms, at a nominal charge. We are preparing 35 rooms which can accommodate 50 patients. Although the treatment would be the same and the ongoing free-of-cost treatment will continue as usual. The private room or paid facility would be an option for patients who want and can afford extra facilities,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.

He added that GIMS will be getting more hands from the hospital into the Covid-19 team to cater the needs of the private room patients.

“The private facility will be soon ready. The rooms will also have oxygen channels. We just want to provide an option of better facilities to those who can afford them,” said Gupta.

City’s first hospital that had started the treatment for Covid-19 patients and testing, GIMS currently has several wards with a total of 150 beds, including 10 ventilator beds and 18 beds with oxygen channels. To handle emergencies, the hospital has over 50 oxygen concentrators that can be administered to any bed at any time.

Currently, the hospital has around 138 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment. The hospital saw nine deaths while 511 were successfully treated and discharged.

Gautam Budh Nagar has seen the highest numbers of Covid-19 cases in the state of Uttar Pradesh at 2,935 cases as on Wednesday of which 1,121 are current cases, and 29 deaths.