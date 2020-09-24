‘Good Morning Noida’ campaign to connect with locals

The next time you hit a red light at a traffic signal in Noida during rush hours, do not be surprised if a traffic policeman greets you with a Good Morning.

The Noida traffic police department has launched a ‘Good Morning Noida’ campaign — an initiative that aims to reach out and make friendly contact with local residents.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar and district nodal officer of Dial 112, said that the main aim of the programme was to reach out to locals and take them into confidence in improving the traffic system.

“The aim is to instil a sense that the police is working for the safety of people. The Noida traffic police and Dial 112 teams have been sensitised to participate in the Good Morning initiative. The traffic police’s morning shift starts from 7am. These police personnel are deployed at different crossings and red lights who ensure smooth vehicular movement. They will now also welcome people,” he said.

Dial 112’s nodal officer, Saha, said that there are 65 four-wheelers and 70 two-wheelers in their fleet in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Dial 112 is an emergency helpline number to access police, fire brigade, and ambulance services under the Emergency Response Support System in Uttar Pradesh. The service was launched in UP in October 2019.

“These cops also visit different parks and societies and greet people in the morning. The police personnel also take selfies with locals and morning walkers and use the photos to update their attendance using an internal mobile app,” he said.

Saha said that the traffic police have improved its presence and visibility in the city, and forged a good relationship with the residents. “We also seek resident feedbacks and suggestions on improving traffic system,” he said.

KK Jain, general secretary, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA), and resident of Sector 34, said that a police team had recently visited his sector. “The police team welcomed us and asked if people were satisfied with the patrolling and police presence in the area. They asked if the local check post in-charge and SHO were available when needed. The residents informed that the police and people communication has improved. We are happy that the police is now reaching out to us,” he said.