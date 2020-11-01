Govt asks Noida health department to upload case histories of Covid-19 patients on state portal

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government has asked the Gautam Budh Nagar health department to upload the case histories of all coronavirus (Covid-19) disease patients on the state-run Covid-19 portal – who have either succumbed or were infected to the virus. The reports will be analysed by the death audit committee to ascertain the best course of action, so as to halt the chances of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in its tracks.

District chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Deepak Ohri, said that he has received a letter in this regard from the state government. “We have already started working on it. While the case histories of the deceased will help prepare their death audit, medical records of the infected persons – mostly cured and discharged from different Covid-19 facilities – will help determine the more accurate course of action against any future wave of the virus. The report uploaded on the portal will later be scrutinised by a high-level death audit committee, formed by the state government,” he said.

He further said that the state government has also asked all private and government Covid-dedicated hospitals to maintain sufficient stock of medicines and oxygen supply. “Besides, the L-2 and L-3 facilities have been told to keep ready a back-up of intensive care unit (ICU) and high dependency unit (HDU) beds to avert any emergency situation,” Ohri said.

The state government had bifurcated Covid facilities in Uttar Pradesh in May, based on the severity of the symptoms of Sars-Cov-2 patients. While L1 facilities are for asymptomatic patients, L2 hospitals are for symptomatic patients with other minor ailments, and L3 facilities are for symptomatic patients with severe co-morbidities.

The CMO also said that all hospitals and their doctors concerned have been asked to upload the case histories of the Covid-19 patients, who had been admitted to the respective hospitals, within a week. “If they fail in completing the assigned task on time, stern action will be taken against them,” he said.

Dr Ohri added that case histories of at least 50 persons, out of the overall 68 Covid-related deaths in the district, have already been uploaded on to the portal. “Not just that, medical histories of 60% of the patients, who have been so far been discharged after treatment for Covid-19, have also been uploaded on the portal,” he said.

When contacted, Dr Rakesh Gupta, the director of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), a government hospital with L-3 facilities, said that the procedure to upload details is in process. “We are ready with our records. Within a day or two, our officials will upload all Covid-related data on the government portal. It’ll definitely be very helpful in chalking out future strategies in tackling this pandemic in the coming days,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Ajit Kumar, the joint registrar of Sharda hospital, said that analysis of health records has always been beneficial in providing better treatment for any disease. “We will upload the health records of all our Covid-19 patients on the government portal within a day or two,” he said.