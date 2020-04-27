Govt doctor booked for cruelty against pet dog

A female doctor, who works with a government institute in Greater Noida, was booked by the Phase-2 police on Sunday for allegedly mistreating her pet Labrador dog. No arrests have been made and the dog has not been rescued either.

The incident was reported from Parsvnath Prestige society in Sector 93A where the doctor resides. The complaint was filed by a woman who lives in the neighbourhood society of ATS Village.

“For the last few days, I could see the dog being kept in the balcony in the day time for hours under the hot sun. My balcony faces theirs and the anguish of the dog was quite visible. I asked around and found out that the dog was being mistreated by the family for a while,” said Pearl Verma, the complainant who works as a flight captain with Air India.

She said that the dog was often beaten and kept next to the air conditioning unit in the balcony, which when switched on, would throw hot air, exposing the dog to additional heat.

“Even the security guards of their society confirmed that the dog is ill-treated and not taken for walks or exercise. She is inadequately fed and kept in a confined space,” said Verma in her complaint.

She also said that the suspect’s sister told people that they are keeping the dog away to avoid the transmission of coronavirus, which is nearly impossible.

“Members of the RWA and other residents have also intervened but to no avail. The family even threatened my mother to back off from the case and refused to cooperate when we went to rescue the dog,” said Verma.

The doctor was booked under Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“An investigation in the case is underway. We will question the family and take necessary legal action,” said Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer(SHO), Phase-2 police station.

When contacted, the doctor said, “This is harassment. While I was busy attending to cases of Covid-19 and my children were alone at home, these people came to my house and tried to take away my dog. They probably want to take her for breeding. We treat our dog well. She even has her own cooler. When I am at work for hours, it sometimes becomes difficult for my children to handle her on their own. As such, they keep her in the balcony in the evenings , but never during the daytime when it is hotter.”