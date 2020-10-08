Govt reviews G B Nagar Covid measures ahead of festive season

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary for health Amit Mohan Prasad on Thursday reviewed Gautam Budh Nagar Covid-19 response measures ahead of the festive season.

Reviewing the integrated control room in sector 59, Prasad said that the district administration and health department had performed well in keeping the case fatality rate (CFR, or number of deaths per 100 cases) low at 0.4%.

“The fatality rate is one of the lowest in Uttar Pradesh. The integrated control and command centre is a sophisticated one,” he said.

He said that the state home department has issued a guidelines for festive season and the officials have been directed to ensure social distancing and other safety norms in the district.

District magistrate Suhas LY and other officials also attended the meeting. “The additional chief secretary also interacted with a patients in home isolation over video call, and also with the doctors who shared information about the treatment and protocols. The control centre has so far attended 260,000 calls since its opening on April 3,” he said.

The DM also met 12 plasma donors at his office in Surajpur on Thursday. “We organise weekly meeting – Coffee with DM – for plasma donors. They share their recovery experience and motivate others to be strong. We urge people who have recently recovered from Coronavirus to donate plasma and save lives,” DM said.

Gautam Budh Nagar administration had started an ‘all-in-one’ integrated control room in April. It had issued a helpline number – 1800-419-2211 – and so far received 2.6 lakh queries since it began operations. The 30 telephone lines get at least 350 calls daily on average against the average 1,000 daily call it used to get during the lockdown.

The district administration also conducted sanitization drive at 102 locations in the district on Thursday.