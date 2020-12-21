Greater Noida: 16-year-old booked for sodomising 12-year-old class 7 student

Noida: A 16-year-old student of class 12 was booked for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old student of a private school in Greater Noida. The victim is a student of class 7 in the same school. The victim’s father has filed a complaint at the Sector Beta 2 police station.

In the complaint, he stated that his son has been studying in the private school for five years.

“The juvenile, a neighbour, studies in class 12 in the same school. He is five years older to the victim and used to go to school with my son in the same bus. His father is our family friend and hence the two children were also friends. However, for the last four years, he has sexually abused my son. He used to call my son to his house, remove his clothes and abuse him,” the complainant alleged.

The complainant alleged that the victim has been depressed since then and talking less.

Satya Prakash, programme manager of FXB India Suraksha – Childline, an NGO that works towards child rights, said that the victim had searched Childline helpline number 1098 through the internet and narrated the incident. “Our counsellor talked to the victim in detail and then informed his parents, who then filed a complaint. The child is improving now,” he said.

In October 2018, the child had disclosed the matter to his family, the complainant added.

“We confronted the juvenile in front of his parents. He apologised and said he will not repeat,” The complainant alleged.

He added that about three months ago, the juvenile and his family moved to another society in Greater Noida.

“However, when my child did not recover from the trauma, we decided to take legal action. We filed a complaint with the police and also called Childline, an NGO, for counselling. It appears my child is improving now,” he said.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, SHO, Sector Beta 2 police station, said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the juvenile under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC and also under Section 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday.

“Primary investigation shows that the incident took place two years ago. The accused is also a juvenile. He was produced before the child welfare committee and sent to a juvenile home,” Upadhyaya said.

Vrinda Shukla, DCP, women safety, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that she has not received information from the police station about the case.