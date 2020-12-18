Sections
Greater Noida: 50-year-old lawyer shot dead while walking over to tehsil

Greater Noida: 50-year-old lawyer shot dead while walking over to tehsil

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Greater Noida: A lawyer was shot dead while he was going to meet his client, in Greater Noida’s Sector 36 Thursday morning. The victim, Fateh Mohammad Khan, 50, received three bullets – one in the head and two in the chest.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer of Sector Beta 2 police station, said the incident took place around 10am. He said that on Thursday, Khan had called a client to meet him at Dadri Tehsil. “The client reached the tehsil in his car and was waiting there. The distance from the tehsil to Khan’s house is merely 70 metre. Khan got ready, opened the main door of his house and started walking towards the tehsil. At the same time, an armed man started following him. At a deserted location on the service lane, the man opened fire at Khan,” Upadhyaya said.

Police said locals and family members rushed him to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, while the suspect managed to escape.

A team from the Sector Beta 2 police station and a forensic team reached the spot and launched an investigation. Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that primary probe showed Khan had property dispute with some people which could be the reason for murder.

“The investigation shows he had property disputes with multiple people. He had also facilitated ownership of some disputed property to some people, besides which he had differences with his brother over property. There are no CCTV cameras at the crime spot and the suspects’ movement has not been captured. We are scanning other CCTV cameras and investigating the matter from all angles,” Upadhyaya said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s son, the police have registered a case of murder against an unknown person under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The body has been sent for an autopsy and medical report is awaited.

