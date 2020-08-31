Greater Noida appoints NGO for sterilising, vaccinating stray dogs

The Greater Noida authority on Sunday appointed an NGO (non-government organisation) for sterilising and vaccinating street dogs across the city.

The NGO hired for the task, Friendicoes SECA, has been asked to sterilise and vaccinate at least of 10 stray dogs everyday . The authority has also appealed to the residents’ welfare associations(RWAs) and apartment owners welfare associations(AOA’s) to come forward to help the NGO in addressing the stray dog menace. The authority has also set up a dog shelter at Parshvnath Panorama society in Swarn Jayanti.

“We have appealed to the RWAs and AOAs to rope in volunteers who can get the stray dogs sterilised and vaccinated by the NGO in their presence for maintaining transparency and accountability. If the volunteers RWA or AOA office bearers will be present at the spot, then we can verify if the work is being done properly or not,” said Deep Chandar, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

Residents said in the past the agencies that had been hired by the authority did not carry out the vaccinations and sterilisation properly. To address this issue, the authority wants to involve RWAs and AOAs in the initiative.

“The NGO will charge ₹950 for each sterilisation and vaccination. We request that RWA, AOA to pay ₹250 for each dog and the rest of the amount will be borne by the authority. Once the AOA, RWA or other resident groups will send a picture of the dogs vaccinated or sterilised, the authority will release the payment to the NGO,” said Chandar.

“Friendicoes will pick up and release the street dogs, and will also take care of the sterilisation and vaccination process. Greater Noida authority plans to share the payment with the RWA or the housing groups, but at the moment that plan remains a little hazy and the program will take a while to run smoothly. There are more dogs outside housing complexes than inside and they definitely need to be sterilised if this program is to show significant results. However, who will bear the costs of the stray dogs outside a residential society hasn’t been made clear. But we hope that the program does well,as the area needs a good animal birth control program,” aid Geeta Sheshamani, vice president, Friendicoes SECA (Noida chapter).

Many residents had been complaining about the stray dog menace in the city.

“The stray dog menace is a long-standing issue that needs to be addressed. In the past, the authority’s health department failed to tackle this. As a result, residents almost in all societies, especially children and the elderly, face troubles. Now we hope, the authority will be able to address the problem. However, asking RWAs or AOAs to pay is not justified,” said Davendra Tiger, president of federation of Greater Noida RWAs, an umbrella body of city’s RWAs.