Greater Noida launches plot scheme for schools, religious buildings

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Friday launched a plot scheme for schools, religious buildings and other institutional purposes, said officials. The plots are available from 1,000 square metres to 40,470 square metres in different areas that include sectors 2, 3, 36, 37, Omicron 1 and 2 , and Knowledge Park 3 and 5, among others.

There are 29 institutional plots available under this scheme. The authority has decided to allot these plots via online interview after the applicants submit their proposals of buying the plots, the officials said.

The interested applicants can apply online for the plots from December 25 to January 20, 2021, to take part in the scheme. The rates will be in the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 66,000 per square metre, depending on the area, the officials said.

“After receiving applications, the authority’s institutional department will call the eligible applicants for an interview so that names of successful allottees can be finalised. The authority will select the successful applicants only after detailed scrutiny of their applications,” said Deep Chandar, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

All details pertaining to this scheme are available at official portal www.greaternoidaauthority.in. The applicant will have to deposit 10% of total plot cost with the application.

Apart from this, the authority has also launched a scheme of industrial plots. These plots are available in size from 2,000 square metres to 20 acres in sector Ecotech 10. There are 21 industrial plots available under this scheme.

The industrial plot scheme is an open-ended one. It means there is no closing date until the authority manages to allot all plots successfully. The brochure for this scheme will be available from 11th of every month and the applications will be submitted by end of every month. Once the applications are submitted, the authority will scrutinize the documents and then allot the plots via online interview to eligible candidates, said the officials.