Home / Noida / Greater Noida: Man opens fire after tiff with eatery staff over payment, arrested

Greater Noida: Man opens fire after tiff with eatery staff over payment, arrested

Greater Noida: A man in his late twenties allegedly opened fire on Sunday night after a tiff with the staff of an eating joint in Greater Noida over payment. Nobody was injured in...

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Greater Noida: A man in his late twenties allegedly opened fire on Sunday night after a tiff with the staff of an eating joint in Greater Noida over payment. Nobody was injured in the incident, the police said, adding that the suspect was arrested on Monday.

The suspect was identified as Yusuf, a resident of the Railway Road area under the Dadri police jurisdiction. The police said that a countrymade pistol was recovered from the suspect.

According to police officials, the suspect had an altercation with an employee of the eatery in the evening. “Yusuf had gone to the nearby food outlet to purchase something, where he got into an argument with one of the staff over payment. The employees then asked him to leave the premises and he started threatening them with dire consequences,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3.

The officials said that the whole incident was caught in the CCTV camera installed at the restaurant.

“When the restaurant was closing for the night and the employees were busy with clean-up work, Yusuf came back with an illegal pistol and fired two shots at the shutter of the eatery. There were no injuries in the incident. Later, the management of the eatery filed a complaint at the Dadri police station,” said the additional DCP.

Yusuf was booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Arms Act. His criminal history is being looked at, said the police. Yusuf was produced before a magistrate on Monday and later sent to jail.

