Greater Noida: Missing 4-yr-old boy found dead in wooden trunk

Police said the child had gone missing while playing in the afternoon; an abduction case was registered against unknown persons

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 13:49 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Greater Noida

Police said they have sent the body for post-mortem and its report is awaited. (Representational Image)

A four-year-old boy was found dead in a trunk at his uncle’s house a day after he went missing in a village in Greater Noida.

Harish Chander, the deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that the child had gone missing while playing in the afternoon. “His family members launched a search but failed to trace him. They informed the police at 1.30 pm about the incident. Surajpur police reached the spot and launched a search but could not trace him initially,” he said.

Chander said that police registered a case of abduction against unknown persons. “A police team was conducting searches when someone informed us that the boy was found inside a wooden box at his maternal uncle’s house. The police team swiftly reached the spot and found the boy wrapped in a cloth inside the box. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” he said.

Police said they have sent the body for post-mortem and its report is awaited. “It is unlikely that the boy himself fell into the wooden box. We have questioned the family members about the matter and we suspect the role of some insiders in the crime. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to know the cause of death. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” Chander said.

The child’s uncle refused to comment.

