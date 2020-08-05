Greater Noida: PG courses begin at GIMS

To further improve patient care and academics, post-graduate courses in four faculties were started at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida’s Kasna on Wednesday.

Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida industrial development authority (GNIDA), who inaugurated the new courses, congratulated all newly-joined directorate of national board (DNB) residents. “GIMS has provided excellent care for Covid-19 patients, training all hospital staff in the district. I believe that it was the training, innovations and protocol-based treatment of Covid-19 patients at GIMS that the Gautam Budh Nagar district has the lowest case fatality-ratio (CFR) among all districts in Uttar Pradesh. I hope all DNB residents will set a benchmark in the diagnosis and treatment of the patients in future,” Bhooshan said.

Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, the GIMS director, said it is the hard work of all their faculty and staff members that has resulted in the growth of this institution. “After starting the MBBS course for 100 students, after due approval from the Medical Council of India (MCI), the PG courses will further improve patient care in our hospital. These trainees will boost patient care in the hospital and further growth of the institute and in return will gain from the immense and varied clinical workload. This will help not only in patient care, but also undergraduate training as they will help in training of the MBBS students,” he said.

In January this year, the inspection team of the National Board of Examinations (NBE), had given permission of 20 DNB seats in five streams to GIMS for this academic session. Approximately 1,500 patients visit the hospital daily and over 200 patients are admitted as of now.