Greater Noida police seize three buses for violating Covid-19 protocols

Greater Noida: The Badalpur police on Friday seized three buses for violating coronavirus (Covid-19) disease protocols and not ensuring social distancing norms. The three buses ply between Ghaziabad’s Lal Kuan and Bulandshahr via Badalpur in Greater Noida. According to officers, passengers were found sitting together and many of them were not wearing masks.

Dharmendra Sharma, in-charge, Badalpur police station, said that the police and the administration are conducting enforcement drives at different places as per Covid-19 protocol. “We are asking people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. On Friday, during an enforcement drive, we stopped some buses plying between Lal Kuan to Bulandshahr. In three private buses, we found passengers sitting together. There were 70-80 passengers in each bus which is almost double its permitted capacity,” he said.

He said that the police also fined some passengers Rs 100 each for not wearing masks. “We de-boarded the passengers and seized three buses. The passengers were asked to take another bus to their destination. The seized bus will be released on court order,” Sharma said. The buses were seized for permit violations, he added.

The transport department also conducted an enforcement drive to ensure social distancing in vehicles. Prashant Tiwari, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO – Enforcement) Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the transport department also issued fines to 12 vehicle owners for not producing valid pollution-under-control certificates during checking. “We advised people to maintain social distancing and compulsorily wear masks. We also conducted drives at pollution checking centres and directed vendors to ensure complete compliance to pollution norms,” he said.

While the Noida traffic police are observing November as the traffic safety month, the transport department is observing the traffic week from November 18-24.

On Friday, the district recorded 175 new Covid-19 cases and one death, as per the 24 hour report, while the tally of cases reached 21,166. There are a total of 1,401 active cases while 19,691 people have been successfully treated and discharged in the district.

Meanwhile, the district health department on Friday conducted Covid-19 tests at random at the Sector 37 bus stand and at Dallupura village in Sector 8, both in Noida. Both these places have connectivity to Delhi. Chief Medical Officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that a total 179 people were tested and nine of them were found positive. “Two persons are residents of Noida and seven are from Delhi. They have been advised home isolation and to follow proper care. We will organise a health camp on Saturday at new locations,” he said.