Greater Noida: Stray dog found dead with injuries after woman attacked for feeding it; FIR lodged

Calling out animal cruelty, animal activists registered an FIR and an investigation after a stray dog was found dead in a Greater Noida high rise with multiple injuries.

Police said the blood-soaked body of the dog was found on Sunday, about 10 days after a Chinese national, who used to feed the dog, was attacked allegedly by a resident of the same society for feeding the stray, in ATS Green Paradiso, Greater Noida. The incident took place on May 25, when the Chinese national, who works at an electronic company, was allegedly beaten by Amar Pal Singh (60) with a heavy wooden stick while on a morning walk, because she used to feed a community stray dog that had a fight with the pet of the accused. The accused was arrested and his bail was denied and he was later sent to jail on May 30.

While Singh awaits trial at the district court, some locals, who did not wish to be named, later stated that anger against stray dogs, which had been brewing among residents for some time, mounted after Singh’s arrest as many residents are against the presence of strays living the highrise.

Following the incident, the animal welfare organisation Peoples for Animal (PFA) submitted a police complaint at the Beta 2 police station, Kasna, Greater Noida on Wednesday.

The dog was dead on the main road near the high rise on May 31.

“We have started investigation, and an FIR was registered against unknown persons on Tuesday. The body of the dog was found outside the high rise. We are looking into the matter to ascertain if the dog was killed in an accident or was beaten to death,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer, Beta 2 Police station. He added that the FIR was lodged under sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of Rs 50) and 120 B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The doctor who examined the body of the dog said there were injuries and the report was submitted to the police.

“I cannot recall exactly where and how many but there were fractures in the left leg. I submitted the report to the police on Tuesday,” said Dr Karan Patel, a veterinary doctor at the Government Veterinary Hospital in Devla, Greater Noida.

Activists at PFA said the canine had suffered multiple injuries.

“This is a case of animal cruelty. The medical report showed that the dog received multiple injuries due to blunt force trauma. There were multiple fractures and the body was soaked in blood, dumped outside the high rise. We are sharing several pieces of evidence with the police, including messages which were circulated on the high rise’s WhatsApp groups, claiming that they are throwing the stray out and about only how many strays are still left inside which they are working to “manage” soon. There are witnesses saying that the dog was locked inside a room of the society and the next day it was found dead,” alleged Kaveri Rana, president, PFA, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The apartment owners association (AOA), meanwhile, claimed that the dog was killed in a road accident, stating that they have substantial proof to support the claim. They added that the society has a policy of no strays and had been asking residents to feed strays outside the society, near a green area.

“The stay in question died on the main Kasna-Agra road after meeting with an accident and we have substantial proof. There is also CCTV footage where the dog can be seen running on the road located right after the greenbelt outside our society. We had also apprised the police about the same,” said Sombir Singh, AOA secretary, ATS Green Paradiso.