Greater Noida to hire contractor for ₹13 crore horticulture work by Nov-end

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority is likely to select a contractor to start work on ₹13 crore project related to the maintenance of green areas in various sectors of the city by the end of this month. The authority wants to carry out a total of 19 maintenance works related with the horticulture department, officials said.

The authority has already sanctioned the amount for maintenance of green space on 130-metre wide road near sector Knowledge Park-V, maintenance of green space in sector Zu-2, park in Udyog Kendra, maintenance of green belt in sector Omicron 1A, green belt maintenance in sectors 1, 4 and Sigma 2, among others.

“The authority floated the tender for these works in October to select an agency or a contractor that will take care of the maintenance of parks, green belts and other green areas across the city. We are likely to hire the agency by end of November to start the work at the ground,” said Deep Chandar, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The authority had awarded 10 works related with horticulture department with a budget of ₹24 crore last month.

The authority’s chief executive officer has also directed the staff to make sure that all contractors, who work for these projects, must display their names, mobile numbers and other details on a board to be put at the park, green belt or other site, where the particular work has been done.

“This is to be done to give an opportunity to residents to know who has done the maintenance of green belt, park or other green areas. If not satisfied with the maintenance work, then they can complain and get the issue resolved,” said Chandar.