Greater Noida: Two killed, three injured in accident on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida: A pick-up truck driver and his helper died on Sunday after they were run over by a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) on the Yamuna Expressway near Dankaur.

The incident took place when they were replacing a tyre of the truck, the police said, adding that three occupants of the MUV were also injured. The deceased were identified as Mumma, 45, and Maniya, 30, both residents of Etawah.

The police said it appeared that the MUV driver did not spot the truck, which led to the accident.

Anil Kumar Pandey, station house officer, Dankaur police station, said that the accident took place at 5am on Jewar-Noida side of the expressway. “Mumma and Maniya were coming in a pick-up truck from Agra. When they reached near Chapargadh petrol pump, the vehicle’s tyre got punctured. They parked the truck on the roadside and started replacing its tyre,” he said.

While the duo was busy replacing the tyre, a speeding white Mahindra Marazzo came from the same direction and rammed into the truck.

“The truck driver and helper received critical injuries. They were rushed to Kailash Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. There were five people in the MUV. Out of them, three persons – Pankaj Garg, 34, Vipin Garg, 36, and Paras Jain, 36, were injured. The injured have been admitted to the same hospital in Greater Noida,” Pandey said.

BK Sharma, spokesperson of Kailash Hospital, said, “Mumma and Maniya had received critical injuries in their heads and were declared brought dead. Pankaj and Vipin are admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment. Paras escaped with minor injuries,” Sharma said.

The pick-up truck was registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, while the MUV was registered in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. A police team later reached the spot and removed the two vehicles using a crane. SHO Pandey said that they have not received a complaint in this regard. The two bodies have been sent for a post-mortem and medical reports are awaited, the police said.