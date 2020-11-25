Health minister says ‘no’ to another lockdown, cross-border restictions

Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh on Wednesday said that despite a surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi movement across the borders will not be restricted and stressed on precautionary measures.

“With all commercial activities open now, no lockdown can be imposed now in any case. Only a thorough behavioural change like restricting the gathering in social functions and festivals, can put brake on the spread of this virus,” said the minister who was in Noida’s sector 59.

Singh said that the state government had been executing tried and tested protocols to check the spread of Covid-19 in districts sharing borders with the national capital and that the situation was under control.

“Our target is to test at least 175,000 people a day across the state and we are on track. As spike in positive cases can’t be ruled out particularly after the festive season, we have asked the health officials of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts, to conduct random sampling at borders. The state government has also asked for random testing at different airports, railway stations, bus stands and inter-state borders,” he said.

The health minister, who is also the in-charge minister for GB Nagar district, said that the administration has been asked to intensify their target on residents of Noida or Ghaziabad who work in Delhi and vice-versa. “The trend clearly indicates that there is no major infection among those who don’t need to cross the border to eke out their livelihood. We are focussing more on surveillance than cursing the mechanism like the Delhi government. After all, we have to develop the winning instinct with the resources available. The Central government has been providing all the helps to check the spread,” he said.

Earlier, Singh also took stock of Covid-19 preparedness in GB Nagar, after the sudden surge in Delhi. The minister also inaugurated dialysis in district hospital and CT scan facility in Covid-dedicated hospital in sector 39.