Sections
Home / Noida / Helpline, Google form launched to track testing details, containment zone plans

Helpline, Google form launched to track testing details, containment zone plans

Gautam Budh Nagar district has launched a helpline to aid those who conduct Covid-19 tests from private labs. It also released an online link through which residents can send in queries about...

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:10 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

Gautam Budh Nagar district has launched a helpline to aid those who conduct Covid-19 tests from private labs. It also released an online link through which residents can send in queries about containment zone plans in certain sectors.

Residents have been complaining that the administration is not sharing details of Covid-19 cases in their neighbourhood and the implementation of containment zone provisions was delayed.

According to the new plan, if a patient has done her test from a private lab, then she can call on the helpline number 18004192211 to communicate to health officials the details of her test if it is positive for Covid-19. The health officials will then confirm the results with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and then include the case in the Covd count of the district for further action.

“If any person gets tested from a private lab, then (s)he must inform us about the results and we will then confirm the report from ICMR before factoring it into our count. With the helpline, this task will become smoother. Our medical team will do the needful,” Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.



Apart from this helpline, the administration has also started an online grievance system using Google forms. One can log on to https://bit.ly/3h3kLHE to access the form.

Residents can submit their queries related to Covid-19 issues, containment zone queries, sanitisation queries,and even non-Covid health queries on the Google form. A person can submit their mobile phone number, address and the query on the form and get the issues addressed.

“We will address all grievances of citizens via this portal. All queries -- be it related to Covid-19 or not -- will get addressed without any hassle. Residents can also get instant information about probable containment zone plan in their area and take needful precautions,” the DM said.

Residents had earlier alleged that authorities were a little late in implementing a containment zone plan even after cases are detected in a particular area.

“We have demanded that an area must be sealed and made into containment zone with proper coordination with RWAs or social groups. If this portal will work out well, then it will be useful to all residents,” NP Sing, president of district development RWAs (DDRWA), a residents’ umbrella body, said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Nisarga: Two NDRF officers suffer serious injuries; 7 teams deployed in Shrivardhan taluka
Jun 06, 2020 23:54 IST
200 urban forests to be developed in 5 years
Jun 06, 2020 23:54 IST
India-China military talks on LAC row inconclusive
Jun 06, 2020 23:53 IST
City bus service in Ludhiana likely to resume next week
Jun 06, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.