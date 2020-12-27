High court directs Noida admin to revisit decision to impose penalty on bank

The Allahabad high court has asked the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration to revisit its decision to impose penalty on non-payment of dues on the Bank of Maharashtra.

In 2012, the Noida Authority allotted a plot in sector 52 to Bank of Maharashtra for ₹10.36 crore. The bank paid it and the Noida Authority executed a registered lease deed in its favour in October 25 and the possession certificate was issued five days later on the payment of stamp duty of ₹66.10 lakh.

However, the district assistant commissioner for stamp calculated stamp dues as Rs.82.89 lakh. Since the bank paid Rs.66.10 lakh stamp duty, the district assistant commissioner for stamp in 2014 issued a notice to the bank claiming there was a ₹16.79 lakh deficit with regard to the stamp duty. raised the demand for deficit of Rs 16.79 lakh with a 100 per cent penalty. The cost of plot calculated was at the market value and not according to the authority allotted amount because of which the bank approached the court for resolution.

However, on the given date, bank’s advocate failed to appear in court and the then additional district magistrate (Revenue & Finance) Keshav Kumar passed an ex-parte order (issued when either party to the case is not present) for payment of the deficit with a penalty of ₹33.58 lakh.

Appealing before the high court, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the bank was ready to deposit the deficit but wished that the matter be heard on merits of the case.

In the interest of justice, the court found lapses on the part of advocate (who failed to appear before the ADM) and said the bank should not suffer.

“High court judge Mahesh Chandra Tripathi set aside the ADM’s orders and directed that the matter be decided afresh. Bank of Maharashtra has been directed to deposit the outstanding amount with a nationalised bank. Any deposit would be subject to final outcome of ADM proceedings,” said Amrish Sahai, petitioner’s advocate.

“On getting the high court order copy and petitioner reply to show cause notice, matter will be decided afresh as per law,” MN Upadhyay, ADM (FR) said on Saturday.