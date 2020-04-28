Husband, in-laws arrested for woman’s death in Noida

The police first informed the woman’s brother about the incident, following which he came to Noida from Ghaziabad. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man in his late twenties was arrested by the Noida police on Tuesday along with three of his family members in connection with the death of his 25-year-old wife on Monday night after the woman’s family alleged that she was killed for dowry.

The incident was reported from a village under the Phase 3 police jurisdiction. According to the police a call came in to the helpline around 11.15pm about the death of a woman.

“A team was rushed to the spot and the body of the woman was taken into custody after which it was sent for an autopsy. She had been found hanging from a fan in her house,” deputy commissioner of police, women safety, Vrinda Shukla, said.

The police first informed the woman’s brother about the incident, following which he came to Noida from Ghaziabad. According to family members, the couple had gotten married in November 2019.

“They both worked for the same company in Noida. He was her manager and they got married five months ago after both families agreed to the match. Things were fine in the beginning, but problems related to money and the lack of dowry soon arose. She had been mentally troubled because of this for some time now,” the woman’s maternal uncle said.

After the body was sent for an autopsy, the woman’s mother filed a complaint with the police based on which a case was registered against the husband, his parents and younger brother at the Phase 3 police station under sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the dowry prohibition act.

“Based on the family’s complaint, the suspects have been arrested while the autopsy report is awaited. All due legal action is being taken,” the DCP said.

The police also said that prima facie it seemed to be a case of suicide. However, there were a few injuries on the body and until the autopsy report arrived, it would be difficult to say whether this was a suicide, the police said.