Husband, in-laws booked after woman, 4-yr-old son fell to death from 17th floor

Greater Noida: The Bisrakh police on Monday booked five persons murder and dowry death in connection with the death of a 28-year-old woman and her four-year-old son who fell to their death from their 17th floor apartment in Greater Noida west on Saturday. The complaint in the matter has been filed by the woman’s father, who is a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad.

According to the complainant, his daughter had a man in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on April 22, 2015. The woman had shifted to Greater Noida west with her husband and in-laws after the wedding. The four-year-old was the couple’s only child.

The complainant alleged that after the wedding, the victim’s husband and in-laws had started demanding ₹10 lakh and a four-wheeler as dowry. “They used to torture my daughter. They also took her to a quack a few months ago and forced her to go for an abortion when they came to know about her pregnancy,” he alleged in the FIR. The woman’s younger brother alleged that her in-laws also beat her up two weeks ago and inflicted severe injuries on her right leg.

On Saturday, the complainant alleged that he was told by his son-in-law that the woman and the child had fallen from the bed and were injured. “We reached the Greater Noida west society where they lived and found all family members absconding. We were told that my daughter had jumped with her son from the 17th floor and died. We suspect they were pushed to death,” the complainant alleged.

The woman and her son had died due to critical injuries. When a police team reached the spot after the incident, it had found the husband’s 20-year-old sister in the apartment with a burn injury on her face, officers had said.

Based on the complaint a case was registered against the woman’s husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law under Section 302 (murder), Section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), Section 304-B (dowry death), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act 1961.

Love Kumar, additional commissioner of police, law and order, said, “A case of dowry death is registered if the death of a woman takes place within seven years of marriage. In this case, the husband’s sister alleged that the deceased woman had poured boiling oil on her face and then she committed suicide with the child, following a quarrel. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter from all angles,” Kumar said.

When contacted, the deceased’s husband wept inconsolably. “I have lost my wife and child. My sister is in the hospital. The allegation of dowry harassment is false,” he said.