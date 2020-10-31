Illegal construction thrives around upcoming Jewar airport

Ever since Zurich International AG signed the agreement to start work on the international airport project along the Yamuna Expressway in Jewar, illegal housing projects have mushroomed in this region.

At times, developers who “buy” these plots, for high price considering that an airport and other related infrastructure is expected to come up here, do not know that it is illegal as it did not have approval from the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) that owns the land.

On Thursday, the authority demolished illegal construction over 200,000 square metres of agriculture land in Tappal area in violation of rules. The estimated cost of this land, as per the market rate, was ₹200 crore. A day earlier, it had demolished at least five structures, including restaurants and shops, in Mathura along the expressway.

“To make sure the illegal housing or other kinds of projects do not come up in our jurisdiction we are exercising zero tolerance and taking tough action against those involved in such unauthorised activities. Also, we appeal to general public not to buy plots or other property here without our authorisation,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Yeida, which has the sole authority to plan or approve housing or other projects along the 165-km expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. “We have appealed to people that if they buy plots in such unauthorised projects then they will be held responsible. We have been warning people not to fall into the trap laid by the illegal developers. We will demolish all kinds of illegal construction coming up in our jurisdiction.”

The modus operandi of fraudsters are relatively simple-- they construct an illegal boundary wall, carve out “residential plots” and offer them at a rate lower than Yedia’s.“And they claim that the project is approved by the authority. Later, the plot buyer has to face the trouble,” said Yeida official, not authorised to speak to media.

Property consultants say that buyers must first check directly with Yeida to ensure that the land that they are offered was genuine.

After the announcement that the work on airport likely to be started soon, land mafia is building illegal structures and also housing projects without approvals in place as the demand for property is on increase,” said Om Raizada property consultant based in Greater Noida.

The Yeida has requested people to support the fight against illegal construction.

“If anyone gets to know about any illegal construction activity or project they can file a complaint so that we can act,” said Singh.