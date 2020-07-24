In a first, woman constables get active traffic duty in Noida

Sections
Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:21 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

For the first time, Noida traffic department has deployed women traffic constables on active duty in the city from Friday.

The district currently has 405 constables, including the six new women personnel who had volunteered to join the department.

Out of the six, four would be trained under the supervision of a head constable, while the other two are currently on leave and will be deployed as soon as they rejoin.

“I joined the police department nearly four years ago and came to the traffic department almost a year ago. All of us are working together and we are equipped for issuing fines also. Today, we were in the sectors 15A to 18 belt and depending on further instructions, we will continue with our assignments,” said 29-year-old Akshita Agarwal, one of the four constables engaged today.



Sangeeta (27), Aruna (27), Priyanka (30), Neelam (34) and Antim (29) were the others who volunteered for the job.Senior traffic police officers said that, for now, the women traffic constables are deployed for a few hours during the morning and evening peak hour traffic before they are given a permanent assignment.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for traffic Rajesh S said that the women were trained in traffic protocols during the lockdown.

“We are planning to deploy them near the Indian Oil roundabout near sector 14, which is a comparatively less dense crossing, for now. These women will be an inspiration for others as well to take up the mantle. Afterwards we will move them to busier intersections like the Gaur chowk,” said DCP Rajesh.

Officials are hopeful that the commuters would respect women officials more and that will help reduce the arguments between the traffic police and the public.

“We have put in a request for more personnel and hopefully more female constables will be sent for active field duty,” said the DCP.

The Noida traffic department currently has four traffic inspectors - one for each zone and one for the office, seven traffic sun-inspectors and 105 head constables.

