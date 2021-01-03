In a flash about 40 to 50 people simply disappeared under the debris: Muradnagar roof collapse survivor

Ghaziabad: “The priest at the cremation ground was speaking to us about the rituals to be performed after the cremation when the entire roof came crashing down and all of us got buried. I was standing on the outer edge so half of my body was under the debris,” said Krishan Pal, the son-in-law of a 65-year-old man whose last rites were being performed when the roof of a Muradnagar cremation ground collapsed, killing at least 24.

The incident took place around 11.30am at the Ukhlarsi cremation ground when around 50 to 60 people were attending the cremation rituals of Jai Ram, who had died on Saturday night, the police said. Many of the families and the injured said they were rescued after hectic efforts that lasted till 6pm on Sunday.

“I could hear everyone crying for help. I was trying to attract the attention of people standing nearby. Then, I almost fainted as I felt that all my energy was lost,” Krishan Pal added.

Krishan Pal was brought to MMG District Hospital on Sunday evening with severe injuries to his head and legs.

His wife, Poonam Pal, said their son Ashwini (18) and son-in-law Nishant Azad (27) were also severely injured.

“My father died around 10pm on Saturday and all our relatives and neighbours were at the cremation. My husband, son and son-in-law were severely injured, and rescued two hours after the collapse. Most of the people who died were our relatives and family members,” Poonam, said.

Praveen Kumar, brother of 53-year-old Sunil Kumar, who died in the collapse, said he had stepped out to wash his hands when the roof collapsed.

“A huge plume of dust went up, and I heard a loud sound. In a flash, around 50 people simply disappeared under the debris. I stood there dumbfounded. My brother was also buried under the debris. His two minor children are now waiting for him at home,” Kumar said.

Manish Tyagi, a resident who was one of the first responders, said he could hear cries for help from beneath the debris.

“The construction of the roof was completed around two to three months ago and there were hardly any pillars supporting the structure. So when it collapsed, the whole roof came down in one go,” he said.

The district administration roped in earthmoving machines as well as the civil police and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

“We despatched our teams around 12.45pm on Sunday. Before we reached, the administration and locals had started rescue operations. After ensuring that no person remained under the debris, we called off our operation around 6pm,” said PK Tiwary, commandant of the eighth battalion of the NDRF based at Ghaziabad.

Most of the people who died were from Defence Colony, Ordnance Factory Colony, Ganga Vihar and Sangam Vihar among others in Muradnagar. The officials said the deceased were aged between 22 and 60 years.

