In search of leopard, forest department rescues python from NTPC area

The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department team camping in NTPC Dadri area in search of a leopard, on Tuesday rescued a 10-foot long python from the spot instead.

An NTPC spokesperson said that the python was spotted at 11.10 am. “It had coiled up near a tree. The NTPC workers first informed their higher officials, who then informed the forest department teams,” he said.

PK Shrivastava, district forest officer, said, “The forest department teams were already present at the NTPC plant in search of a leopard that was spotted on October 7. When alerted about the python, the team immediately rescued it and released into the wild.”

The leopard, meanwhile, remained elusive. It was first captured in CCTV camera at the premise. The officials had also found pugmarks and then laid a trap in the area. Srivastava said that the leopard may have escaped into the forest.