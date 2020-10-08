Install anti-smog guns at construction sites or face action, UPPCB warns builders

The Uttar Pradesh pollution control board (UPPCB) on Thursday warned developers in the city that action will be initiated if construction sites in the city are found running without anti-smog guns.

The UPPCB is checking up on construction sites ahead of the onset of the winter season which witnesses a spike in air pollution levels, said officials.

Anti-smog guns spray atomised water (tiny droplets of water) up to a height of 50 metres, creating an artificial mist, which is expected to stick to air-borne pollutants and bring them down to the ground. The use of the device helps suppress air-borne particles and dust on road surface.

“We will conduct inspection at all sites where construction is ongoing across the city and if found that rules are not being complied with, legal action will be taken,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer for UPPCB, Noida.

Following directions from the pollution watchdog, the confederation of real estate developers association of India (Credai) asked all developers to put anti-smog guns to contain air pollution at their respective sites in Noida.

The UPPCB in September had reminded developers to put up anti-smog guns at all sites so that air pollution can be mitigated, in a follow up to the directions issued by the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to make sure developers do not flout orders of the Supreme Court in this regard. The apex court had, in January this year, made it mandatory for developers, government bodies and other agencies to keep in check and mitigate air pollution at construction sites.

“The Credai’s western UP wing has sent an advisory to install an anti-smog gun to all its members at their under-construction project sites and most of the members have installed the same. Some builders who could not install them due to issues are expected to do the same before implementation of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) in the region,” said Subodh Goel, secretary, Credai, western UP, and CMD, Civitech Group.

According to the state government, all construction sites of 20,000 square metres or above need to have antismog gun on their premises to contain air pollution.

According to the UPPCB, there are 19 housing projects which are at the stage of construction in Noida, out of which 13 have installed anti-smog guns at their respective sites. “Work at the sites of the remaining six housing projects is currently shut. If they restart construction, they will have to install an anti-smog gun or face penalty,” Kumar added.

Apart from these, there are six construction sites of the Noida authority, including an underpass at Sector 71, two underpasses at Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Bhangel elevated road, Chilla elevated road and Sector 96 administrative building works.

“We conducted inspections to ascertain whether anti-smog guns are installed at the sites. All six sites of the authority had installed them,” said Kumar.

Residents, however, are not happy with the UPPCB’s claim that several sites have anti-smog guns.

“The UPPCB must conduct proper inspection of all big sites in the city as we have not seen anti-smog guns at many sites in Noida,” said PS Jain, president of confederation of NCR residents’ welfare associations (CONRWA), an umbrella body of RWAs.