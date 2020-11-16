Jewar gang-rape victims’ family leaves home over ‘security threat’

Greater Noida: The family of 2017 Jewar gang-rape victims has left their native home in Jewar allegedly over threats from local suspects. The family members said they have shifted to Palwal in Haryana over security reasons and decided to sell the Jewar house.

On the night of May 24/25 in 2017, a group of men had waylaid a car in Sabota village and gang-raped four women and murdered one male member of the family for putting up resistance. On July 23, 2017, four criminals of Bawariya gang were arrested in connection with the sensational murder and gang-rape case.

The deceased’s nephew said that on August 3 this year, a group of eight persons from his neighbourhood attacked his family and shot his uncle in the leg. The family alleged the gang-rape case and this attack was linked. However, the police have denied the allegation.

In the complaint related to August 3 incident, the victim said that the suspects had a quarrel with a third party in neighbourhood. He went to see what had happened in the neighbourhood when the suspects beat him up without a provocation.

“They took out a countrymade gun and fired at my uncle. He received two bullets in his legs and was rushed to a private hospital,” the nephew said.

The deceased’s nephew said that the police had arrested some suspects, but others are yet to be arrested. “They have been threatening to kill us. We had complained to the Jewar, police but no action was taken. We have no option but to shift to Palwal for our safety. We also want to sell our Jewar-based ancestral house,” he said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the Jewar gang-rape case and the second case has no connection. “In the second case, the police had arrested four persons while others are absconding. The local police provide security to the family and also arrange police vehicle for their appearance in court in the cases. We have found that the family deals in scrap business in Palwal. It appears they have visited Palwal for business,” he said.