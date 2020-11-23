Jeweller robbed of gold chain: Police nab suspect after gunfight

Noida: A 26-year-old man was nabbed by the Noida police on Sunday in connection with a chain robbery from a jewellery shop owner in Greater Noida on November 20.

Manoj Verma, a resident of Omicron 1, was robbed of a gold chain worth ₹2.5 lakh at gunpoint by two men on a motorcycle in Echher market, located under Beta 2 police jurisdiction, while Verma was at a mechanic’s shop. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The two suspects had worn helmets to hide their identity.

Police said they had been on the lookout for the suspects.

“Vehicle checking was going on near Sector 57 when two men on a motorcycle came by and were asked to stop. However, they tried to flee and were chased by a police team. Finding themselves being cornered, on the road stretch going from Sector 57 to 54, they fired at us. One of them was injured in retaliatory firing while his accomplice managed to flee,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

The suspect was identified as Vipin Valmiki, a Delhi resident, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police officers said that he and his accomplice were allegedly responsible for the robbery and efforts are on to trace the other suspect.

“It also turns out that the motorcycle recovered from him had been stolen from Sector 58 on November 11. They had changed the license plate. We also found a stolen laptop, a handbag, a backpack and a countrymade pistol from him,” said the DCP.

Police officers said they have found at least 10 cases against Valmiki of robbery, theft and Arms Act at various police stations in the district. A third person allegedly works with the two men for street crimes and he will also be nabbed soon, said the police.

Officers said the jeweller’s gold chain is yet to be recovered.