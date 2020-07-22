Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family will get Rs10 lakh ex gratia: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased (ANI)

The family of journalist Vikram Joshi, who died on Wednesday after being shot at near his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, will be given an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a job, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced.

The 35-year-old journalist was attacked in Vijay Nagar area of the city in front of his two minor daughters by a group of men late on Monday night at Vijay Nagar of the city.

Vikram Joshi had sustained a gunshot injury in the head.

“The chief minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased and a job for his wife,” Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad’s district magistrate, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Joshi, who worked at a local Hindi newspaper, was riding his motorcycle with his two daughters, aged six and 10 years, when the group attacked after cornering him in Mata Colony area around 10.30pm on Monday.

The shooting was also captured on a nearby CCTV camera, in which one of his daughters was seen shouting for help as the attackers fled the spot soon after.

Hours after Joshi’s death, Uttar Pradesh Police said they have arrested three more accused in the case along with six others, while one is absconding.

Ravi Kumar, Akash Nath and Chotu were arrested, they said. Others who have been arrested in connection with the case are Mohammad Shakir, Mohit Kumar, Dalvir Singh, Abhishek Saroj, Abhishek Janwal (Balmiki), and Jogendra. Babu is still on the run, the police said.

Earlier in the day, Joshi’s family said that they want justice and the main accused should be arrested else they would not accept his body.

The incident occurred on Monday, days after Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece.

According to the police, the group, led by Ravi, fought with Joshi on July 16, as a result of which Ravi’s eye was injured and his jaw broken.

“He was hospitalised and discharged on Monday. While in the hospital, he roped in his accomplices to ‘teach Joshi a lesson’. The group cornered Joshi on Monday night and started beating him up in the presence of his daughters. One of the suspects, Chotu, opened fire from close range—Joshi was shot in the head,” said Rakesh Mishra, circle officer (city 1).

Police sources had said that after the fight on July 16, the two parties lodged their complaints at the local police post.

The station in-charge has been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated after the family of the journalist alleged inaction by the police, officials said.

