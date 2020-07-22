Sections
Journalist Vikram Joshi, shot at in UP’s Ghaziabad, dies

The Station in-charge has been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated after the family of the journalist alleged inaction by the police.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 08:01 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ghaziabad

Vikram Joshi has suffered a bullet injury on his head.

Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on June 20, breathed his last at a hospital, doctors said on Wednesday.

The doctor monitoring Joshi said that the veins in the journalists’ head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury.

Meanwhile, the Station in-charge has been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated after the family of the journalist alleged inaction by the police.

A total of nine accused have been arrested in the matter and efforts to nab another accused are underway.



The incident occurred on Monday, days after Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece. Joshi has suffered a bullet injury on his head.

Joshi’s brother, Aniket Joshi had said, “A few men were harassing his niece a few days ago and my brother had opposed it and also filed a police complaint. A case was also registered following which he was shot at by those miscreants.”

