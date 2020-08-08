Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM

Sections
Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times Noida

An ampule of remdesivir is pictured during a news conference. (REUTERS)

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Saturday said it has presented 1,000 vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir that it sells under the brand name ‘JUBI-R’ to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The drug is being made available to over 1,000 hospitals providing Covid-19 treatment in India through the company’s distribution network, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a statement.

“Remdesivir is an effective medicine in the treatment of severe Covid-19 cases. In this critical situation, I am pleased that this medicine was made available by Jubilant in the quick time of two and a half months,” the company quoted Adityanath as saying.

“It gives us immense pleasure and satisfaction to present ‘JUBI-R’, the life-saving medicine, to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath,” Jubilant Life Sciences Chairman Shyam S Bhartia said.



The company is donating 1000 vials of JUBI-R through its CSR arm, the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, he added.

In May 2020, Jubilant entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., that granted it the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead’s investigational drug remdesivir in 127 countries including India, the company said.

