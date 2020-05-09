Keep poisonous chemicals away from workplaces, GB Nagar district admin warns factories

In the wake of the recent toxic gas leak at LG Polymers facility at Gopalpatnam in Andhra Pradesh, which had claimed the lives of 13 people and caused breathing problems to hundreds of others, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has issued safety guidelines for companies that are using or storing hazardous and inflammable items on their premises.

District magistrate Suhas LY said altogether seven companies have been asked to immediately provide their detailed on-site emergency plan along with the names and numbers of contact persons, to the deputy magistrate and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of their respective areas.

“While NTPC Limited (Dadri), Samsung India Electronics Private Limited (Sector 81) and LG electronics India Private Limited (Udyog Vihar) have been served notices for excessively using inflammable and poisonous gases like LPG and chlorine in its factories, Honda Cars India limited (Kasna) and Global Autotech Limited (Udyog Vihar), have been served notices for excessively using LPG and other inflammable gases. Sheela Foam Limited (Udyog Vihar) has been asked to provide the emergency plan as it uses excessive amount of chlorine and other poisonous gases,” he said.

He further said all hazardous factories have been asked to store inflammable and poisonous gases away from work places as per the stipulated safety norms to maintain a material data safety sheet in factories. “All the hazardous factories will have to always display the dos and don’ts regarding handling of inflammable and poisonous gases being used or stored by them. These factories have also been asked to follow the stipulated safety norms while transporting these inflammable and poisonous gases,” he said.

The DM also said these factories have been asked to prepare a disaster management plan for emergencies. “These factories have been asked to submit their respective plans to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and assistant director (factories) offices in the district,” he said.

When contacted, public relation officer of NTPC Dadri said they will follow the guidelines issued by the district administration. “Strict compliance of government order is the prime duty of corporates in the time of a pandemic. However, we are always committed to maintaining all safety norms at NTPC plants,” the spokesperson said.

The other factories were not available for comment.