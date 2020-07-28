Kidnapped two-year-old boy rescued within four hours in Noida

A two-year-old boy was kidnapped from outside his house in Sarfabad village on Tuesday morning by unidentified men, the police said. The boy was rescued from a park within four hours of the kidnapping, and the police are on the lookout for the suspects.

The incident was reported to the police around 12.30pm after the infant’ s father had received a call from the suspected kidnappers. In his complaint, the father alleged that the child was playing outside the house in the morning and was last seen around 9.30am. “Afterwards we could not find him anywhere. Around noon, I got a call from an unknown number who said that they had kidnapped my son and were going to kill him,” the father said in his complaint to the police. However, the caller did not ask for a ransom, he said. The family approached the Sector 49 police after getting the call.

“The child was rescued from a park in Sector 71 within an hour of getting the complaint. The abductors had fled by the time the child was found. We have a few leads in the case and a search is on for them. They will be nabbed soon,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Sankalp Sharma.

Based on the father’s complaint a case of kidnapping under section 364 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Police officers said that so far the family has not mentioned any dispute or animosity which could be the reason behind the kidnapping. “As the family did receive a call, it seems to be a targeted abduction. We will know more soon,” said Sharma.

The child’s father is a landlord and owns agricultural land. The police said they are probing all angles including monetary and property disputes.