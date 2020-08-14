Land worth ₹30 crore freed up from encroachments in Noida

The Noida authority freed up land worth ₹30 crore near Sector 150 in a demolition drive on Friday, said officials.

The authority has intensified its action against land mafia encroaching upon notified land, they added. On Friday, the authority freed up 9,200 square metres of land meant for planned developed on khasra number 464 and 482 in Kondli Bangar village near Sector 150 which is home to dozens of newly-developed housing and commercial projects along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway.

“The authority team has taken possession of the land whose cost is ₹30 crore as per the market rate. Our drive against the encroachments will continue followed by action against those who encroach notified land ,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The land grabbers had made tin sheds over this land to claim ownership, said authority officials. The authority’s land department team along with the police removed the tin sheds taking back the possession of the notified land. Notified land refers to identified or demarcated agricultural land, which is part of the planned development as per the Noida master plan-2031. Once the state government notifies a piece of land, nobody can construct any structure or building without requisite permission or approval from the Noida authority.

Officials said it has started drive freeing up notified land to ensure that the land mafia does not plan unauthorised projects luring plot buyers. In the past, the authority has been warning the property buyers, through public notices and advertisements in newspapers, to not buy plots in unauthorised housing projects developed on notified land.

“The land mafia grabs our land, then plans unauthorised housing projects and sells plots to buyers. Buyers lose their money when the authority demolishes their houses built illegally in such unauthorised projects. Therefore, the authority keeps appealing to property buyers not to fall into such traps,” a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to media, said.