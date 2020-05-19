Landlord assaults cops for helping tenant being evicted, arrested

A 40-year-old landlord allegedly assaulted a head constable and a constable on Tuesday afternoon for helping a migrant worker who he was reportedly evicting from his house in Chotpur village, police said. A case has been lodged in the matter and the suspect has been arrested.

According to police officers, the Behlolpur police post’s PRV received a call by one Ravindra who said he was being forcibly evicted by his landlord in Chotpur.

“After getting the call, two police personnel went to the spot. It seems that the man, who works as a daily wager, was being evicted from his house as he could not pay the rent anymore. He was sharing the accommodation with others who had already left the city a few days ago, and Ravindra was left behind alone,” a police officer said.

When the police personnel tried to intervene on Ravindra’s behalf, the landlord, identified as Banwari Lal Gupta, allegedly attacked them with an iron rod.

“The rod struck the head constable Brajpal’s hand. When he tried to stop Gupta, the suspect used a knife to attack him slashing his stomach. The constable, Lakshman, tried to hold the suspect but was also attacked by Gupta with the knife in his stomach. The two policemen then managed to hold off Gupta after which they informed the Phase 3 police station,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone 2) Harish Chandra.

The police said the suspect was then arrested from the spot while the weapon was also seized. He was booked under sections 333 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the national disaster management act, epidemic act, and arms act.

The injured police personnel were taken to a private hospital where they are said to be stable and out of danger.