Let our supporters reach us, say farmers camped at Noida border

Traffic remained affected at Noida’s Chilla border with Delhi on Sunday as farmers completed 20 days of protest against the Centre’s new farm laws at the site.

The border first closed on December 1 when farmers from Uttar Pradesh were stopped from going to Delhi. After negotiations, the border was opened on December 13 but was shut again on December 15 when members of the Bhanu faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) alleged that their supporters from other districts were stopped from reaching them.

Traffic from Noida to Delhi has since then been re-routed through the DND Flyway.

The group is being joined daily by farmers from different districts but not without struggle.

“We were leading a group of nearly 70-80 farmers from Firozabad too this border on Friday when the police stopped us at the district outskirts. We then used other routes to reach Noida on Saturday night,” said Suresh Chandra Bhati, state secretary, BKU, Bhanu.

BKU (Bhanu) Uttar Pradesh president Yogesh Pratap SIngh, who has been at the sit-in from the beginning, said that the campers will stay put as long as their demands are unmet.

“They should allow our supporters to reach us. Every day groups are being stopped in various districts. The state government is making it difficult for our supporters to reach us. We want them to be able to raise their voices in support and the government should allow them,” said Singh.

The group on Sunday afternoon also paid tribute to all the farmers who had lost their lives in the ongoing agitation. They also wanted to hand over a memorandum of demands to the administration but were unable to do so.

Members of the Lokshakti faction who have been camped at the Dalit Prerna Sthal during the movement also carried out a rally in the area against the new farm laws on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the faction said that they are continuously trying to address the farmers regarding developments in talks with the central government while they feel that efforts are being made to hijack the peasant movement.

Meanwhile, traffic in the area from Noida to Delhi continues to move via the DND and Kalindi Kunj routes.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation and any changes will be shared with the public. The situation is under control and there are no law and order concerns for now,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajesh S.